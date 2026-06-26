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Are you for RealReal?
*Never meant to make your closet cry* tears of joy.
Jun 26
•
Dianna Cohen
and
The RealReal
49
7
4
The Jewelry I Grew Up With, and Why I’m Still Wearing It
Here's to the timeless touches that make all the difference.
Jun 19
•
Dianna Cohen
26
4
3
This SNL comedy queen is prank calling you.
Episode 003 with Heidi Gardner. On trusting your voice, knowing when a chapter is complete, and the art of becoming exactly who you are.
Jun 7
•
Dianna Cohen
27
4
1
May 2026
How to find a mentor and why it will change your life.
Episode 002 with Ara Katz: Do not, under any circumstances, abandon yourself.
May 25
•
Dianna Cohen
63
9
12
Big update: I'm launching a show!
Welcome to the new and evolved Take Your Time Universe
May 12
•
Dianna Cohen
67
19
3
April 2026
Don't buy these things from Sephora Spring Savings Event...
Unless you want to look and feel amazing.
Apr 10
•
Dianna Cohen
42
5
1
March 2026
The Bittersweet Farewell of The Artist’s Way — Week 11 + 12 Check-In
Watch now | Thank you for showing up for yourself these last three months.
Mar 26
•
Dianna Cohen
36
2
2
33:52
The Items That Keep Me Grounded On The Go
A ode to the TSA friendly and things I bring on the road every single time.
Mar 20
•
Dianna Cohen
69
5
The Artist’s Way Week 9 + 10 Check-In Chat
Watch now | A recording from Dianna Cohen's live video
Mar 13
•
Dianna Cohen
39
2
2
32:50
February 2026
The Artist’s Way Week 7 + 8 Check-In with Special Guest, Erin Falter
Watch now | Tune in to this week's recap of The Artist's Way
Feb 27
•
Dianna Cohen
and
Erin Falter
38
1
54:03
We're halfway through...
Watch now | This is where you may start to fall off, but I promise you, it's worth it if you keep going.
Feb 22
•
Dianna Cohen
47
1
1
38:23
Are you ready for it?
On the final shed and getting ready to gallop.
Feb 16
•
Dianna Cohen
119
10
15
© 2026 Dianna Cohen
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