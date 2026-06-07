Watch Take Your Time on youtube , spotify , or apple podcasts

On the most recent episode of the podcast, I sit down with someone who genuinely makes me laugh harder than almost anyone on the planet: Heidi Gardner. If you don’t know Heidi, she spent eight seasons on Saturday Night Live, where she became the longest-tenured female cast member in the show’s history. She’s also in the newest Scary Movie, which came out this weekend!

Unplanned coordination in our Comme Si sets

This conversation felt like one big slumber party hang, and there’s nothing else I could have asked for.

We talk about everything from:

How prank phone calls helped her find her sense of humor

How having your same childhood friends in adulthood is the greenest flag

The 8 years she spent as a hairdresser before getting into comedy !!

Her recent run on Broadway with All Out

Why Jack Black deserves the Oscar for his role in School of Rock (and why working with your heroes, when it’s him, lives up to the hype)

How she is THE ambassador of Kansas City

…. and so much more.

Image via Architectural Digest

Also, if you haven’t yet watched Heidi’s Architectural Digest home tour, please stop everything you’re doing and watch it so you can fall even more in love with her before you watch our episode. Her gorgeous midcentury Kansas City home is a time capsule that she describes as a “sexy, chic” tribute to the ‘70s, and all I want to do is grab a silk robe and have a night. Watch it here on YouTube.

And while we’re on the topic of YouTube…

A small ask of you, dear reader! Will you do me a favor and take a minute (or less!) to subscribe/follow and leave a comment or rate the show wherever you’ve been tuning in?

YouTube: Subscribe here and leave a comment under any episode!

Spotify: Follow the show here and drop a comment on an episode!

Apple Podcasts: Follow us here and leave a comment on the podcast!

Your support in those early days genuinely makes a difference. Seeing your ratings and reading your reviews means SO SO much to me. Every DM, every text, every note. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I’m excited for any and all feedback. Feel free to make any asks or share questions you might have in the Substack comments below.

Take care, and take your time, always,

Dianna

And Now... Three Things I Love And A Haircare Tip

A very flattering, comfortable two-piece. Pro tip: I pack a swimsuit with me anywhere I go. A spa, sauna, or hot tub moment may happen in the least likely of places! My skin drinks this up as a moisturizer. What started as a summer light moisturizer ritual is now my go-to when running out the door. I just brought this mini raffia tote to the Bahamas, and I used it the entire time. It’s tiny but mighty when it comes to capacity. It’s the perfect size for daytime or casual dinner, which is key for packing versatility. Style it with a bag charm, and you’re golden for the summer.

A Haircare Tip

Last summer, on the way to dinner in Stockholm, with my hair air-drying after a spa afternoon. Having a ritual on vacation where you can go to dinner with wet hair and know it will dry beautifully gives you so much time back.

We’re entering an air-dry summer, people!! Let your hair do its thing — and to give it the best base possible, a pro tip is that you need to double cleanse (aka double shampoo). The intention behind the iconic “wash, rinse, repeat” instructions on most bottles of shampoo was well-intentioned until harsh surfactants like sulfates entered the chat. Once you experience a shampoo with a gentle, naturally derived surfactant system that cleanses without overstripping, you’ll realizing it’s key to mastering the whole air-dry process.

My husband and my combo: volumizing shampoo + hydrating conditioner. If you have dry hair, reach for the hydrating shampoo. If you have finer hair, reach for the volumizing conditioner (the first-ever gel-based conditioner!!! think of it like a gel moisturizer for your hair versus a cream, which can weigh your hair down). You can always keep it simple with the complete hydrating OR volumizing duo, but each formula is designed to be a hero product on its own — so find what’s right for you. Bring it wherever you go this summer so you never have to use hotel shampoo (an actual horror film).

Post wash for the best air dry:

Out the door!

Ps. there are so many great bundles on the Crown Affair site, or go ahead and build you own for up to 20% off.

Take Your Time is a podcast and newsletter about the art of becoming who you are. New episodes drop every other week. Find everything at takeyourtimeuniverse.com

WIWTR aka What I Wore To Record

Also, a little happening if you’re in NYC. One of my favorite contemporary artists, Jess Allen, has a show at Nino Mier running until June 13th! Swing by and check out her work.