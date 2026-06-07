Take Your Time

Take Your Time

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Marina Mofford's avatar
Marina Mofford
Jun 11

Thank you for the chart, summer hair is so tricky! And we loveeeeeee Heidi Gardner!

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Dawn McGreevey's avatar
Dawn McGreevey
Jun 7

Hey! Question on air dry, I’m still trying to perfect this. My hair is always a snarly mess when I get out of the shower. I comb then towel. But it looks like you recommend towel then comb? I don’t thought of this…

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