My kind of Thanksgiving Day Parade float.

Happy Thanksgiving weekend, everyone! I hope yesterday was filled with love and delicious food, and that you got to relax a bit, too.

I spent some time reflecting yesterday, and I wanted to say:

I’m so deeply grateful for this community. I love that we get to inspire each other to grow and reach for all that we’re capable of. Thank you for giving me a place to share the things that light me up, from personal growth and therapy work to building Crown Affair, exploring manifestation practices, and discovering the beautiful, whimsical little things that bring me joy. It all makes up a life, and what a gift it is to be on this journey together.

It’s around this time of year that I start to take stock of what’s inspired me, what I want to carry into the new year, and what I need to start shedding (both physically and energetically)…

Which is slightly at odds with the fact that it’s quite literally the best time of year to shop for things I’d buy anyway. It’s hard not to carpe the e-commerce diem while the getting is good.

So, with that, here’s a very edited list of things I’ve genuinely loved this year that happen to be on sale this weekend. Things I’ve worn, washed, emptied, replenished, and would happily buy all over again.

Things I Use (Almost) Every Single Day

The real test of a good purchase is how often you reach for it.

The supplement that survived my supplement edit: Agent Nateur. What started as an effort to grow out a too-short haircut has become a two-year ritual. I’ve noticed a real difference, and unlike bovine collagen (which breaks me out like crazy), this marine formula agrees with my skin. I also love their Calm and MSM. 30% off. A great tee, long-sleeve or short-sleeve.

LESET — The Margo tee on repeat. With 25% off, the $140 two-pack comes to $105. Having done extensive research and wear-testing (50+ washes of each), here are my findings: Best Boxy White Tee: THIS one from COS, which never goes on sale. More structured at the collar and holds up beautifully wash after wash. Second Best Boxy White Tee: The Margo. A little more ease, particularly good for that white layer peeking out from beneath a sweater. Best Long-Sleeve Addition: The Margo long sleeve, also on sale. ps. I order Large in all LESET tees for a slightly more oversized feel and so it stays roomy after washing.

The best cozies: Negative Underwear. Whipped is it. Once you’ve experienced this material against your skin, it’s hard to get excited about lounging in anything else. 15% off sitewide, 20% off orders over $350 through December 1.

The workout equipment I actually use: Bala. They just launched a weighted vest, and it’s included in the sale. I have several pairs of the bangles in different weight variations, plus a dedicated travel pair for my Melissa Wood Health workouts on the road.

The answer to your denim DMs.

The jeans you’re always asking me about: Aligrace. All the character of vintage Levi’s with a reworked silhouette. 25% off sitewide, which they’ve never done!

A little portable solitude: Bose Headphones. I’ve come to appreciate silence as one of life’s great luxuries. Especially when you spend as much time on airplanes as I do.

Haircare that’s worth your time: Crown Affair. Our bundles are on sale at 30% off!!! I often think about Joan Didion’s sentiment that every day is all there is, which she said in her 1977 New York Times interview when asked about using good silver every day. I deeply believe this applies to all the things we choose to bring into our lives, including our haircare.

The water bottle that actually leaves the house with me: Mini Hydro Flask. Fits in your handbag, isn’t ridiculously heavy. This is my other favorite.

A little cocoon for your eyes: Drowsy Sleep Mask.

An overdue upgrade: SURI Toothbrush.

The oral care discovery: Köppen Mouthwash. A whole new world from drugstore mouthwash. Just ordered myself a three-month supply during the sale.

The wearable that’s actually changed my behavior: Oura Ring. Years in, and the verdict is that it’s very much worth it. I primarily use mine to track my cycle and sleep. Understanding my own patterns has transformed my habits. If you’ve been thinking about it, do the thing.

Skincare Worth the Money

Even better when it’s on sale!!

Lenox and Sixteenth — From the woman who has quite literally transformed my skin, Amy Peterson. Particularly loving the pads as of late.

Medik8 — A newer addition to my skincare rotation, and I’m already seeing great results. Their approach to retinal is particularly compelling if you’re exploring vitamin A.

OneSkin — Body lotion that has real results. It’s worth it. 20% off $149+, 25% off $225+, and 30% off $300+ through November 30. No code needed.

U Beauty — Sophisticated, multitasking formulas. They don’t miss. I get so many compliments on my skin when I wear this moisturizer.

Iris & Romeo Lip — One of the most underrated lip products out there, IMO. The perfect intersection of lip care and color. And it’s super on sale. Ordering a few as we speak.

Oak Essentials Ritual Oil — The oil I reach for every morning with my gua sha. It doesn’t break me out, it’s the perfect level of hydration, and the reinvigorating scent is also a nice part of my morning ritual.

A Few Things for the Pantry (and the Holiday Party Circuit)

Brightland Olive Oil — Equally lovely in your own kitchen or as a hostess gift.

Fishwife — For the days when you have five minutes to make lunch and need protein with great flavor. Forever appreciative of what they’ve done for the world of tinned fish.

BROC SHOT — Another supplement that survived my supplement edit. I’ve been taking it almost every morning for three years now. TMI, but I find it helps keep me regular and my skin clear.

ZBiotics — I’ve written about these so many times, and for good reason. A pre-alcohol probiotic designed to break down acetaldehyde in the gut. I always stock up before holiday party season because, in my experience, I feel noticeably less groggy the next morning!! The Pre-Alcohol packs are on sale so I’ll be stocking up.

Things That Make My Everyday Rituals More Beautiful

In praise of staying in.

Things Worth Waiting for a Sale to Buy

This tree is very good IRL.

McGee & Co. — People always ask me if this tree is real when they come over. Easily one of my best BFCM purchases from years ago. A purchase I get to feel good about all over again every November.

Design Within Reach — If you’ve had a particular piece living on your moodboard for years, NOW is the time. The BFCM discount is better than a trade discount. 25% off eligible items and up to 50% off select designs through December 7.

Jenni Kayne — Cashmere in silhouettes that transcend seasons. Exactly the kind of wardrobe investment I like to wait for a sale to make.

LAPOINTE is my go-to.

LAPOINTE — Few designers make getting dressed feel as joyful as Sally does. The color, the texture, the monochromatic dressing!! If you have something special on the calendar, now is the time. Pieces up to 70% off.

John Hardy — Jewelry as my little bit of everyday armor. I’ve been wearing this ring on my pinky nonstop. 20% off.

Little Things That Bring Me a Lot of Joy

Éliou Bag Charm — Before buying a new bag, consider giving the one you already own a little more personality.

Put a Feather on It — My favorite little furry friend!! Add a touch of whimsy to anything in your life. 20% off.

Camp Snap — I like having this as an additional way to capture footage that isn’t my phone or a film camera! They have a lot of fun contemporary takes on cameras on their site.

A Little Head Start on Gifting

These are a few of my go-to gifts worth taking advantage of while they’re on sale for BFCM.

Thank you for being here. I hope this edit was inspiring or helpful (I had fun pulling it together). And please share with me in the comments if there’s something you’ve loved for years that happens to be on sale this weekend! I’m always curious about the things you reach for time and time again than the things you’re tempted to buy simply because they’re on sale.

Take care, and take your time, always,

Dianna

P.S. I have something special dropping next week. A little expansion of the Take Your Time universe... Stay tuned :)