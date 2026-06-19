Take Your Time

Take Your Time

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Melanie Masarin's avatar
Melanie Masarin
Jun 19

The Lovestruck line from them has my heart ♥️♥️

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1 reply by Dianna Cohen
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claudia
Jun 19

love your mind! also a baby pink hair towel would be life changing!🫧💞

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