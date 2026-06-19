Hi friends, welcome back to Take Your Time. Today’s letter is a fun one because it’s in partnership with a brand I’ve been wearing and admiring for decades: John Hardy.

Thanks to my mother, John Hardy was one of the first jewelry brands I ever really noticed. I remember watching her ceremoniously clasp on her matching necklace and bracelet (remember jewelry sets?) before heading out for the evening. To me, she looked like Wonder Woman. And when the night was over, I would sneak into her closet and try on those beautiful pieces myself. They felt like a second skin and armor all at once.

My mother’s iconic John Hardy pieces from over 30 years ago. Similar pieces here .

Now, at this particular moment in my life, one where I’m simplifying and choosing only the things that truly earn their place, I find myself returning to the iconic John Hardy designs in a way that feels less like nostalgia and more like clarity.

I will be wearing this stack all summer with easy pieces like this dress and bag .

It’s Always Summer in Miami

Summer (and honestly, life in Miami) strips things down for me when it comes to getting dressed. I still love to play and have fun and add a touch of whimsy, but I’m not reaching for anything too heavy or too fussy.

A foolproof dress or cover-up. A great sandal. An easy bag. And with that simplicity, it’s the details that matter most. The little touches that add personality, meaning, and intention.

Jewelry has become one of those touches.

I’ve always believed that style is less about having more and more and more about finding the pieces that become part of your visual language. The things you reach for without thinking because they simply feel like you.

That’s what I love about John Hardy. The designs are timeless, sculptural, and somehow both effortless and powerful. They have a way of making even the simplest summer uniform feel complete.

My JH Stacks

The Gold Stack

This is the anchor. The Spear Cuff grounds everything around it. It features the iconic John Hardy woven chain motif, just like the pieces my mother wore, and the craftsmanship is something you can truly see and feel.

I love the effortless bypass shape. It moves with you and feels less like jewelry and more like part of you. I layer it with this pavé bracelet for a collected, lived-in feel.

The One-Two Ring Punch

This duo of rings is perfection. There’s a reason the Lovestruck™ collection keeps selling out. Whether worn alone as the perfect pinky ring or layered with the Spear Ring, these pieces punch far above their weight.

The Heishi Stack

I don’t think there’s a stack that screams SUMMER more clearly. You know I stopped in my tracks when I saw the orange and green. Not just because they happen to be the colors of both Crown Affair and Take Your Time, but because they feel so joyful. The green is my dream malachite (we even made it into a limited-edition clip and comb), and the orange just radiates happiness.

The Spiny Oyster Shell beads have this beautiful warmth and texture that feels handmade, because they are. Each John Hardy piece is crafted by Balinese artisans from start to finish, and you can truly feel the difference.

And tying it all together is the Heishi bracelet with its oval lab-grown diamond nestled in the gold rondel. It’s the piece that transforms a stack into a collection. Though honestly, it’s just as beautiful worn all on its own.

And a few non-jewelry things that live alongside the stacks…

On Surrounding Yourself with Things of Meaning

I’ve been thinking a lot about what I actually want to own at this point in my life. I love surrounding myself with things that layer beautifully together and become part of my visual language. (By the way, the John Hardy pieces looked gorgeous with my wedding bands and daily watches, which is key.)

John Hardy jewelry is handcrafted by artisans in Bali, each piece made by one person from beginning to end. There’s something about that level of care that matters to me. The brand is also sustainably and ethically made, which aligns with how I try to think about what I bring into my life and into the businesses I build.

What I love most is that these pieces are meant to be worn. Not saved for a special occasion.

My mother understood that and has for the last 30 years. I’m starting to, more and more.

Take care and take your time, always,

Dianna

And Now, Three Things I Love and a Haircare Tip

ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Drink — This stuff feels like magic. If I know I’m going to be drinking, especially while traveling, I never go without one. Summer plans are more fun when you’re not sacrificing the next day, so consider this your reminder to stock up. Ps. use code DIANNA for 10% off your order. Opal — It’s time to be more present and spend less of our lives on our phones. I swear by Opal for helping me break the habit of opening Instagram and social apps without thinking. It’s a daily reminder that I’m literally saving years of my life collectively. Use my code and join me. Get 30 days of Opal Pro free with code BR73V. The Nue Co. Fragrance — This one has been around for a while, and I only recently gave it a try. It’s quickly become part of my daily rotation. It’s grounding, fresh, and somehow manages to feel both calming and uplifting at the same time. Perfection.

A Haircare Tip

This one is a fun summer travel hack—and another reason I never leave home without The Towel. If you forget a shower cap, simply wrap your dry hair in The Towel before hopping in the shower. It keeps your hair protected from steam and water and saves you from an unnecessary wash day.

I also use it while doing my makeup to keep products off my hairline and preserve my style. It’s one of those little luxuries that somehow makes everything easier.

P.S. Speaking of The Towel… a new color is coming soon. Any guesses? 👀

Take Your Time is a podcast and newsletter about the art of becoming who you are. New episodes of the show drop every other week on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Thank you, dear reader, for all of your support of this platform. I love being here together, sharing and connecting. And to John Hardy for sponsoring this dispatch. This was a joy.