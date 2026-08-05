Take Your Time

Take Your Time

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ahi! & rice | by kyiabelle's avatar
ahi! & rice | by kyiabelle
Aug 7

SO many good reccommendations in this post, and entertaining at that! I was sold on the hair perfume but unfortunately doesn't ship to Canada

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Harper Miller's avatar
Harper Miller
Aug 5

Loved the pod episode! Especially the end when Cassandra said her biggest lesson was grief because it’s love - couldn’t agree more!

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