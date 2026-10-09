Today’s post is a paid partnership with Amazon, highlighting Florida-based small businesses.

Welcome back to Take Your Time, a space where I share pieces of my world in the hope that they spark reflection, connection, and growth for all of us.

P.S. These partnerships help me continue building Take Your Time and bringing the podcast to life. I’m grateful to those who support this work and help make that dream a reality. And to all of you for being here and making it possible. 🧡

A born and raised Florida kid.

Today’s newsletter, like all things TYT, is about the pieces of ourselves that define our becoming — and there's no chance I become who I am without a little bit of Florida grit in me. Say what you will about this state (and there’s a lot you can say), I’m rooting for all of us who are from here and who are building something for ourselves.

Which is why I’ve taken to another Florida-based founder (and my neighbor in Miami!), Megan Klein, of Little Saints. Megan and I sat next to each other at a dinner a few years ago, and I fell in love with her story and her products. Which seemed to enter my life just as the gears really shifted around my relationship with alcohol. I’ve never been a major drinker, but all of a sudden the mid-30s really sneak up on you, and pacing yourself becomes the answer.

Having a Little Saints Margarita in my new back yard. Florida foliage in full action. Yes, I know I need to sweep our Bamboo Tree leaves!

Little Saints is deeply inspired by Miami, from the lush foliage and nature to the fact that this city has a professional party culture. It’s a place where new business ideas are shared and investor commitments are soft-circled in backyards, on boats, at the beach, and even at Club Space. And often… that means having a drink in hand.

I don’t know about you, but all my friends are drinking less, too. I have a cabinet full of alcohol and nowhere to bring it to, so I find myself stocking up or reordering Little Saints before heading to a friend’s for dinner or a party. It’s the most convenient and accessible as a local business in Amazon’s store.

I love that we can support each other’s businesses and build community in our home here in South Florida, so I wanted to sit down with Megan, founder of small business Little Saints, to talk about the story of what she’s building, what creatively inspires her, and how she’s strategically building her business from our literal and metaphorical backyards.

Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

DC: Tell me a bit about your relationship with Florida.

MK: I grew up in Wisconsin and then lived in New York, Chicago, and Detroit. When I was trying to figure out the best place to build Little Saints, I called an astrologer and did my astrocartography. It came down to Denver, Boulder, and Miami.

I knew Miami was the right place. The scents, the sounds, walking through Buena Vista with the birds and the bugs. Everything feels ALIVE. We live with the land and nature differently here, and that connection has found its way into what we’re building with the business.

DC: I love that you did your astrocartography and trusted your gut about where to move! Our environment and the nature around us have such a profound impact on our creative lives.

I recently learned that Mary Oliver, my favorite American poet, spent the final years of her life in Hobe Sound, Florida. It’s fascinating to think about how a change in landscape shaped her observations and the way she paid attention to the natural world, compared with her years in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

DC: Little Saints is delicious. I love having it as an option when my body is telling me I really don’t need to drink alcohol but I love the ritual of a drink. Tell me a bit about the vision behind the product and brand.

MK: Little Saints was a COVID creation. I drank too much during the pandemic, then did Dry January in 2021 and never looked back. There were beautiful non-alcoholic brands, but a lot were high in sugar and didn’t have a functional mushroom aspect.

I didn’t want to completely change my lifestyle. I love going out and dancing. I wanted to create a healthier cocktail habit.

DC: I’ll go to LA and so few people drink, but also the partying and social culture is different there. Miami is a very social city, so I love that you’ve designed something that speaks to not shifting that piece of the behavior. This is what Liquid Death did so well too — they took the insight that people are out and social, and want something that doesn’t feel different than ritually drinking a beer. Little Saints feels like that to me. You see Little Saints on the table and you don’t skip a beat or bat an eye if everyone else is drinking.

DC: What are some of your favorite spots in Miami?

MK:

Morningside Park (day and night): Morningside Park is such a gem. The trees are magical. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Continuing with the park theme, Fairchild is an absolute marvel of the world. I love it there! The beach: As a girl who grew up in Wisconsin, the fact that I can just drive to the beach still surprises me. It makes me feel like I’m on vacation. The idea that I can spend an entire Saturday lying on the sand, something I used to have to book a flight for, is such a joy. I still find myself thinking, “I live here!” I don’t think it’ll ever get old. It hasn’t yet. There’s something about being near the water that makes everyone a little more flexible and willing to go with the flow.

DC: How would you describe Miami in three words?

MK: Wild, free, green.

From my walk in Morningside Park last week. The trees here are magical.

DC: Where are your favorite places here to find creative inspiration?

MK: Morningside Park! I think there are little fairies in there that put thoughts in my brain.

DC: What’s your dream Artist’s Date day in Miami?

MK: I follow your Substack, and although I’d heard about The Artist’s Way a million times, I finally read it this year because of you!

My dream day would start with padel at Ultra, followed by a trip to the Coconut Grove Farmers Market to pick up everything I need to cook myself an amazing breakfast. Then I’d ride my bike to Morningside Park with a blanket, find a beautiful tree, and spend the afternoon journaling and reading.

After that, I’d go day dancing at Palm Tree Club from 3 to 9 p.m. and be in bed by 10:30.

Photo courtesy of Little Saints.

DC: What are some of the visual references for the brand?

MK: When I was working with the designer, people were saying every flavor should have a different color, but I really wanted to hone in on mint. Mint signifies a lot to me: heart chakra, nature, and money. I wanted that energy infused throughout the brand.

The bottles have just a little mint, but it’s sort of fairy whimsy. There’s something magical about it. I wanted that feeling to carry through everything.

DC: Little Saints started as a homegrown business. What has it been like to build something locally around the country through Amazon?

MK: It’s been the best. When we moved to Miami three and a half years ago, we weren’t in Amazon’s store yet. We’d bring Little Saints to parties all the time, and people would recognize the brand and ask, “Where can I get it?”

Now, being able to tell them they can order it in Amazon’s store is such a great feeling. It makes people happy, and I love that we’ve made it so much easier for them to get their hands on Little Saints.

DC: How has Amazon changed what’s possible for Little Saints in terms of discovery and scale?

MK: It’s made Little Saints so much more accessible. People often know exactly what they want, but getting their hands on it can be a hassle. Amazon removes that friction and makes it easier and more convenient for people to find and order our products.

DC: How has partnering with Amazon enabled you to stay connected to Florida and your local community while growing your business?

MK: It’s been instrumental. Sometimes we’ll send products through Amazon instead of our regular warehouse because it allows for so much ease, especially when people need Little Saints for parties or events. Amazon has become a real partner in helping us get our products into people’s hands.

We’re working hard to grow the brand organically, on the ground, and Amazon helps us build on that momentum. Someone might discover Little Saints at a local event and then find us in Amazon’s store when they’re ready to order. It brings everything full circle and has been instrumental to our growth here in Florida.

What’s your favorite Little Saints?

OG Ginger Mule. I love ginger. It’s very gingery. It was the first one that I made in 2021.

Which Little Saints feels the most like Florida?

The Margarita.

In honor of our Florida vibes, below are a few more favorites from Florida small businesses. You can find even more Florida finds here.

I’m always looking to build community in our backyard, and it’s so cool to see a friend build her business down the street while still reaching customers across the country.

And speaking of locals, I want to shout out some fun Florida places that spark creativity or could be a great Artist’s Date :)

Take care, and take your time, always,

Dianna