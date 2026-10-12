It’s wild to type this, but the final guest episode of Season 001 of Take Your Time drops today, and we’re closing it out with someone truly iconic Bobbi Brown.

Bobbi needs no introduction. She’s the real deal in this industry. But what I loved most about our conversation was getting underneath everything she’s built and into the questions, philosophies, and instincts that made her who she is.

As we get to this part of the journey that is Season 001, you’ve probably realized by now that even though I hang with entrepreneurs and creatives, this isn’t exactly a business podcast. It’s a show about creativity, finding our why, and sharing the process of becoming who we are.

I’m interested in the philosophies we build our lives around, and how those beliefs shape what we create and, ultimately, how we spend our time.

And don’t worry, you’re witnessing me figure this whole podcast thing out in real time (I’ve been semi-cringing and keeping one eye closed through a lot of this post-production process), but I’m so grateful for giving this a try and I can’t wait to take a beat in Q4 to reflect, process, learn, and evolve/make this better for future seasons.

Watch or listen to our episode

Immediately after we finished recording, I couldn’t stop thinking about something Bobbi shared about finding her passion. When she was younger, her mom asked her:

“If today was your birthday and you could do anything, what would you want to do?”

Take a few minutes now and answer that question for yourself. Maybe grab your journal and write out a few sentences.

It’s such a simple (and sweet!) question, but I think it gets to the root of what actually lights us up when we are given permission to have a day to PLAY.

If you stripped away what you should be doing, what everyone else expects from you, and even what seems practical, how would you choose to spend your ideal day?

Because maybe the answer tells us something much bigger about how we want to spend our lives. You’ll have to watch or listen to the episode to hear how Bobbi answered that question for herself. And in so many ways, she’s been designing her life around the answer ever since.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts: Apple, YouTube, Spotify.

Speaking of how we spend our time…

This weekend was the perfect combination of community and creativity. I hosted an event with my longtime jewelry love, John Hardy, at their Design District store in Miami. A dozen of my dear friends came to hang out and learn John Hardy’s iconic chain-weaving technique from their artisans who flew in from Bali (!!).

(left) Their beautiful store in Design District, (right) our chain-weaving set up

It was such a perfect Saturday afternoon. Working with our hands, learning something new, catching up on our lives, and getting a little glimpse into the craftsmanship behind pieces I’ve loved and worn for years. There’s something so special about making things together, especially in a world where we spend so much of our time behind screens.

Learning about the craftsmanship behind each piece — 200 links woven together by hand, taking 3–4 days to create an icon bracelet — gave me a deeper appreciation for what goes into the pieces we wear and love through time.

(left) Learning a new skill, (right), one of their long-time artisans who comes from a wood-carving village in Bali showing us his craft applied to fine jewelry

Thank you to the incredible John Hardy team for partnering on this newsletter and event together. I’ll be wearing my pieces, just like my mom has, for decades to come.

My John Hardy Stack:

Take care, and take your time, always,

Dianna