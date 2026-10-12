Take Your Time

Take Your Time

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Laura Haft's avatar
Laura Haft
Oct 18

Love the question about how you would spend an ideal day. Curious what your answer would be.

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Kaia Petra's avatar
Kaia Petra
Oct 18

I keep following what brings me joy and where I find myself in flow state.

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