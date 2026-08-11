Here's your guide to living a more creative life.

Hi friends, I’m happy to be in your inbox today with a little piece of my heart and soul. Episode 008 of Take Your Time is a solo about, you guessed it: The Artist’s Way.

In this episode, I break the work down week by week (yes, all 12 weeks!), so if you’ve ever been Artist’s Way curious, have picked up the book but haven’t quite made it through, or you’re a full ten-toes down for Julia Cameron and just want a little refresher, this is a 30-minute deep dive on why this book and guide mean so much to so many.

This is the first episode of TYT that I’ve uploaded directly to Substack, but watch it on YouTube, Spotify, or listen on Apple Podcasts if that’s more of your speed.

And do me a solid if you’re loving this episode or like this podcast in general…

Hit the Follow on Spotify or Apple Podcasts Subscribe on YouTube And if you feel so inclined to leave a review or comment in any of these digital spaces, it means more than you know to me. It’s always the highlight of my day reading your words.

Like all great things, this experience of making a show is taking time, and when I say there are LEARNINGS, oh, so many learnings to starting a podcast. I’ll share them with you soon. But in the meantime, I’m so proud of what we’ve made so far, and it’s going to keep getting better.

Year 7 of Crown Affair, Year 1 of TYT. It’s gonna take a second, so thank YOU for being here with me in the early days!!

Take care, and take your time, always,

Dianna

And Now... Three Things I Love And A Haircare Tip

A Haircare Tip: The Perfectly Placed Pony

There’s something elegant and easy about a ponytail in the summer. It keeps your hair off your neck, lets your features shine, and somehow always looks polished, especially when you get the placement right.

My favorite trick? Use your eyeline as your guide. Imagine a line extending straight out from the outer corner of your eye — that’s where your ponytail should sit. It creates the most flattering lift without feeling too high or too low.

When you’re pulling your hair back, don’t just brush it into place. Use the crevice of your thumb and index finger below the pony to create gentle tension as you gather it. This tension also gives you the illusion of a tiny facelift. Not mad about that.

Then finish with The Finishing Gel. I smooth a small amount over my hairline and flyaways using my fingertips or The Brush No. 002. The Gel gives flexible hold without ever feeling crunchy, sticky, or flaky, adds a healthy shine, and keeps every baby hair in place, even through the Miami humidity. The best part? It’s alcohol-free, so you’re getting hold without drying out your hair.

Take Your Time is a podcast and newsletter about the art of becoming who you are. New episodes drop every other week. Find everything at takeyourtimeuniverse.com

Ps. A Bonus Section For The Episodes: WIWTR aka What I Wore To Record